Flying Car Ride to Cost $ 100 in Brazil

São Paulo

The price of tickets for eVTOLs (also known as flying cars) is still a matter of debate among airlines.

Initially, the projected cost for trips up to 30 kilometers is around US$ 100 (just over R$ 500), but according to Gol, the initial operating price will likely be higher than this estimate.

SAO PAULO/ SP, BRASIL, 22-05-2024: Gênesis x1 Model. (Foto: Zanone Fraissat/Folhapress, MERCADO) - Folhapress

"US$ 100 is achievable, but not possible at the beginning," says Sergio Quito, chairman of Gol's safety and flight operations board.

Gol has ordered 250 eVTOLs from the British manufacturer Vertical Aerospace, which is already working on model certification with the National Civil Aviation Agency.

According to Quito, the sector's estimated price is challenged by operational costs. To keep the ticket price at US$ 100, the aircraft would need to be used for at least 12 hours a day, which will not be possible initially.

