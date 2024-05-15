Lula Fires Jean Paul Prates from Petrobras

São Paulo

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, was fired by President Lula (PT) from the state-owned company.

Prates called several allies to inform them of his dismissal. And he revealed that Magda Chambriard will be the new president of the company. In Dilma Rousseff's government (PT), she held a director position at the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

SAO PAULO, SP, BRASIL. - 22.04.2024 - Jean-Paul Prates (foto: Rubens Cavallari/Folhapress, Politica) - Folhapress

The information was confirmed to the column by an assistant who answered Prates' cellphone and said, "That's all I can say."

Magda Chabriard is a civil engineer graduated from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), with a postgraduate degree in chemical engineering, and worked for 22 years at Petrobras.

Lula had already shown dissatisfaction with Prates' work for months. The first friction between them arose when there was a discussion about the company's profit distribution.

In April, the column revealed that Prates had requested a meeting with Lula to clarify his situation in the position. The president did not meet with him, but was displeased with the stance of the state-owned company's executive and left the situation unresolved.

Read the article in the original language