Brazilian Cities with more Employees Are Less Efficient, Folha Ranking Shows

São Paulo

The more employees there are in relation to the population, the less efficient Brazilian cities are in delivering health, education, and sanitation, according to the REM-F (Ranking of Municipal Efficiency - Folha) — a tool created by the newspaper to measure who provides the most basic services with the fewest financial resources.

SÃO PAULO, SP, BRASIL. 23/11/2023 - In São Paulo are public health workers responsible for controlling and preventing diseases caused by vectors, such as mosquitoes that transmit dengue, Zika, and chikungunya. (Foto: Jardiel Carvalho/Folhapress, SAÚDE) - Jardiel Carvalho/Folhapress

Analyzing a total of 5,276 cities (95% of the total), REM-F reveals that among those with up to 35 civil servants per thousand inhabitants, 80.2% can be considered "efficient" or showing "some efficiency" in management. On the other hand, municipalities with more than 70 employees per thousand residents account for only 58.1% in the two highest efficiency categories.

One explanation is that by hiring more civil servants, the municipality takes on higher fixed costs, reducing the budget space for investments, especially in infrastructure and equipment for schools and hospitals.

According to data from LCA consultancy based on IBGE's Pnad-C, municipal civil service has grown 28% in the last decade, from 5.8 million employees to 7.4 million — a record. During the same period, the number of state employees remained stable (3.5 million), as did the federal workforce (1.7 million). The increase in the last ten years is significant, although smaller than that observed in the years following the promulgation of the 1988 Constitution, when municipalities took on a large portion of health and education responsibilities. Since then, the number of municipal employees has jumped 400%, according to data from Ipea (Institute of Applied Economic Research).