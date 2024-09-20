Brazil's National Electric Operator Recommends Daylight Saving Time

Rio de Janeiro

Amid a historic drought in Brazil, the ONS (National Electric System Operator) recommended to the Ministry of Mines and Energy this Thursday (19) that daylight saving time be reinstated. The recommendation will now be debated by other government bodies but will not be implemented before the end of the electoral period, on October 27. The measure was communicated in an extraordinary meeting of the CMSE (Electric Sector Monitoring Committee) in Rio de Janeiro.

According to Minister Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy), who attended the meeting, the committee confirmed an "indication" for the return of daylight saving time. The minister said a decision could be made within ten days. Implementing the measure would depend on a presidential decree. By moving clocks forward one hour, the initiative would aim to relieve pressure on the electrical system amid the drought, which is challenging the sector. Silveira highlighted the demand for energy between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., when solar generation ceases and there is a need for more intense use of thermal plants, which are more expensive. The introduction of daylight saving time would aim to "de-stress" the system, especially at this time.

"We don't have a problem with energy generation, thanks to well-planned efforts, but we do have a moment in the day, a peak energy demand from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., when we need to dispatch almost the entire thermal plant fleet. We know this costs more and stresses the system," said Silveira.