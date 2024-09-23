Racial Inequality Rises in 33% of Brazilian Capitals

"We don't have the option to give up," summarizes the Bahian entrepreneur Najara Souza, 41, owner of the fashion brand NBlack, which she started after being discriminated against during a job interview. "They said my hair was inappropriate." After not getting the job, she began designing clothes until she opened her first store in a gallery in Salvador.

Today, with 19 years in the market, she offers online services and gives lectures and mentoring on Afro-entrepreneurship. "I had to pick up the pieces many times before becoming a businesswoman in the mall where they wouldn’t even hire me as a saleswoman. Not everyone will make it, but we can help by instructing, guiding, and, if we have the opportunity, bringing others along with us."

Despite progress, in ten years, a third of Brazilian capitals became more unequal in terms of opportunities for blacks (Afro-Brazilians and mixed-race) compared to whites, according to the most recent Ifer (Folha's Racial Balance Index). Of the 26 capitals plus the Federal District, 17 improved on the racial balance indicator from 2012 to 2022.

Rio Branco (AC) remained practically stagnant, while 9 of them saw the indicator worsen. The numbers come from the work of researchers from Insper’s Racial Studies Center: Alysson Portella, Daniel Duque, Fillipi Nascimento, and Michael França (also a columnist for Folha).