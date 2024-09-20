Supreme Court Justice Fines X and Starlink $912,000 for Maneuver Allowing the Network to Operate in Brazil

Brasília

STF (Federal Supreme Court) Minister Alexandre de Moraes fined the social network X (formerly Twitter) and Starlink R$ 5 million ($ 912,000) per day for the maneuver that made the platform available to users in Brazil. Entrepreneur Elon Musk, owner of X, is also a shareholder in the satellite internet company.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, X and Elon Musk - BBC

The decision is valid starting this Thursday (19), and the total fine will be calculated based on the number of days the violation persists. The fine is primarily directed at X, with Starlink being secondarily liable if the platform fails to pay.

Moraes' decision was published through a subpoena notice in the Official Gazette because the social network does not have a legal representative in Brazil. In it, the minister orders X to immediately suspend "the use of its new accesses through CDN Cloudfare, Fastly, and Edgeuno servers, or similar ones, created to circumvent the court's decision to block the platform in the national territory, under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 5 million."

It also orders Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) to take all necessary measures to enforce and maintain the suspension of X's operations in the national territory, including suspending the use of hosting services that enabled the maneuver.