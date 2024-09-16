Supreme Federal Court Justice Authorizes Extra Funding for Firefighting Efforts in Brazil

Brasília

Justice Flávio Dino, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), authorized, in a decision signed this Sunday (15th), the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to open extraordinary credits to combat fires in the Amazon and Pantanal, allowing expenses beyond the spending cap and fiscal target.

In the text, Dino speaks of a measure "without counts towards caps or fiscal targets" until the end of the year, exclusively to "address the serious ‘pandemic’ of fires and droughts in the Amazon and Pantanal."

Smoke rises from fires in the Cerrado vegetation in the rural area of Formosa, Goiás state. Photo taken on September 11, 2024. - ANDRE BORGES/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

After months of drought, much of Brazil went up in flames in August. Last month, the burned area in the country was 56,516 km², according to the Fire Monitor platform from MapBiomas. The intensification of the climate crisis in recent weeks has put pressure on basic services, such as energy and water supply.

This type of credit is outside the spending limit to cover unpredictable and urgent expenses, such as those resulting from war, internal unrest, or public calamities.