Police remove scalpers from Taylor Swift's ticket line in São Paulo amid applause

The purchase of tickets for Taylor Swift's concerts started this Monday with an operation by the Civil Police to remove ticket scalpers from the line. Federal deputy Celso Russomanno, from the Republicans' Party, was also present. Around 30 suspects were detained by the Civil Police and taken to the First Consumer Police Station to give a statement, amid applause from fans in the line.

Suspected scalpers are searched in front of Allianz Parque during the ticket sale for Taylor Swift concerts - Danilo Verpa/Folhapress

At first, the police removed from the queue those who did not have a C6 Bank card, since the institution's customers are the only ones allowed to purchase tickets on Monday, in the pre-sale. After that, the police questioned those who did not have the same name on the ID Card and on the credit card they had with them. Some ticket scalpers have admitted to the police that they were being paid R$100 a day to buy tickets.

This Sunday night, T4F, the production company responsible for selling tickets for Swift's concerts, made a public statement on social networks after receiving criticism regarding the organization for the sale of tickets. The company stated that, after meetings with the Civil Police, it would increase inspections against ticket scalpers.

