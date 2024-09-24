'Ainda Estou Aqui' by Walter Salles Chosen to Represent Brazil in Oscar Race

The Brazilian Film Academy announced this Monday that the feature chosen to represent Brazil at the 2025 Oscars will be "Still Here," directed by Walter Salles, starring Fernanda Torres and Selton Mello. The film was unanimously selected by the committee.

Filmmaker Walter Salles directs Fernanda Torres in a scene from 'Ainda Estou Aqui' - Divulgação

It will compete for a spot in the Best International Feature category at the 97th Academy Awards, scheduled to take place on March 2 of next year.

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in early September, where it moved audiences, receiving a ten-minute standing ovation and winning the Golden Osella for Best Screenplay, awarded to screenwriters Murilo Hauser and Heitor Lourega.

The movie is based on the eponymous book by Marcelo Rubens Paiva, published in 2015, in which the writer recounts his memories of the time when his father, former federal deputy Rubens Paiva, was forcibly taken to give testimony during the military dictatorship and never returned home.

The focus is on his mother, Eunice, played by Fernanda Torres.