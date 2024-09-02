It's Great to Have New Films about the Dictatorship to Avoid Repeating Mistakes, Says Walter Salles

Walter Salles' best film since 'Foreign Land' and 'Central Station', the unreleased 'I'm Still Here' gains relevance by addressing a dark period, the military dictatorship, which continues to mobilize ideas and people. "Proposing more reflections on this period seemed vital to better understand the trauma experienced and not repeat the same mistakes of the past," the director tells Folha. Based on the book of the same name by Marcelo Rubens Paiva, the feature had its world premiere this Sunday (1st) at the Venice Festival.

Walter Salles directs Fernanda Torres in a scene from the film Ainda Estou Aqui. - Divulgação

On January 20, 1971, engineer and former federal deputy (PTB) Rubens Paiva, ousted by the military dictatorship, was taken from his home in Leblon, Rio de Janeiro, by repression agents to "give testimony."

He told his family he would return soon. He was tortured and killed by the regime. His remains were never found.

The life before and after this defining event led his son Marcelo Rubens Paiva to write *I'm Still Here* (2015).

In it, the protagonist role that Eunice Paiva, his mother, assumes after her husband's death becomes clear, as she leads the family of five children, seeks justice, and reinvents her life.

The plot is the basis for the film of the same name by Walter Salles, his eleventh feature. With Fernanda Torres as the young Eunice, Fernanda Montenegro as her older version, and Selton Mello as Rubens Paiva.