Prior to the recent shocking US congressional hearing on UFOs, if you had told me there would be testimony that the US possessed non-human life I would have thought they were referring to Congress itself... The stunning testimony by whistleblowers claiming inside knowledge of a clandestine government cover-up of non-human crafts and life raises the shocking question: do we share the universe with both intelligent life and Congress?! But what are the claims and how credible or verifiable are they?

Committee members opened the hearing with enthusiasm for the search for intelligent life, more government transparency, and distrust in the system. Then, US fighter pilots Ryan Graves and David Fravor testified to their personal experiences, as well as citing testimonies from unnamed service members and commercial pilots’ accounts with "UAPs" (UFOs) alleging that such activity is vastly underreported and occurs routinely. They described numerous sightings of atypically shaped, wingless aerial vehicles that make unexplainable maneuvers and shoot in and out of space.

Ryan Graves, David Grusch, and David Fravor take their seats as they arrive for a House Oversight Committee in Washington, DC - Drew Angerer - 26.jul.23q/Getty Images via AFP

But the most impactful testimony came from whistleblower David Gursch, a decorated former US Officer and Intelligence member, who says he was informed by officials of a secret UAP recovery program that possesses non-human aircrafts and dead pilots. He claims over 40 witnesses he interviewed testified confirming these assertions, and that the cover-ups may have involved Americans being harmed or even killed. Gursch even said a recovered craft contained "non-human biologics", implying it was flown by either an alien or a particularly talented monkey.

Gursch says he has photos, official documents, and testimonies to back up his claims, as well as locations of crash sites and these programs, but is legally barred from giving classified information outside of safe rooms, called SCIFs. Congress members say they were barred from the SCIF by the Pentagon, preventing vetting and verification of evidence or witnesses. Congressman Tim Burchett claims 3 witnesses dropped out after being called last-minute by the Pentagon, which for me is the most compelling part of the hearing. Why won’t the Pentagon even allow Congress to vet this information and why are they intimidating witnesses? The Pentagon director has since also called Gursch a liar. Which altogether makes the defense department just seem a little… Defensive.

Before the hearing, Gursch had made some potentially insane claims like Vatican and Mussolini-driven 1930s cover-ups, potentially interdimensional, football field-sized crafts and "non-human" attack reports which cast both doubt and intrigue. I don’t know what’s crazier, the things he’s saying or the fact that I’m not sure if it’s crazy.

President Gerald Ford claimed to have seen a UFO which either gives further credence to such beliefs or proves presidents love marijuana-fueled youtube rabbit holes as much as I did when I was 22. This makes me wonder if Gerald Ford also enjoyed half-heated microwave dinners and playing Grand Theft Auto at 2 am while listening to… Life On Mars?

Claims like Gursch’s require substantial proof which is not there, but with the lack of transparency and mounting inexplicable viral UFO videos from the past few years, interest in aliens is almost as high as that of AI. This means the only intelligence we’re no longer interested in… is our own. Hopefully, there will be further inquiries and clarification, and if Congress needs it, I am happy to bring Grand Theft Auto.