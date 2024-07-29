Yes, Tax the Billionaires

In recent years, we have witnessed a rapid growth in global wealth concentration. Meanwhile, the majority of the world's population struggles to access basic health, education, and housing services. This disparity is partly due to tax systems that exacerbate the gap between the taxation of labor income and capital income.

Recognizing that accumulated wealth multiplies through economic and social structures that favor the richest is fundamental to combating inequalities. In the Brazilian context, real interest rates and the concentration of billionaire assets reduce the potential for channeling resources into productive activities, impacting investment, job creation, growth, and income distribution. Countries should use their fiscal policies as tools to reduce inequalities and tackle the new climate reality.

It is necessary to propose an inclusive agenda in which all countries contribute to finding solutions. Addressing these issues and proposing solutions is a priority of Brazil's G20 presidency. Taxing billionaires, as promoted by Minister Fernando Haddad within the G20 framework, is a decisive step and a collective ethical commitment to break the cycle of inequality, redistributing resources more equitably through public policies aimed at sustainable economic development and climate change adaptation and mitigation.

