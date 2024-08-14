Secret Messages Expose Moraes as Investigator, Accuser, and Judge

Folha revealed that the office of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), used private messages on the WhatsApp application to simulate the production of reports that would later be used by him to support actions against exponents of Bolsonarist coup efforts.

BRASILIA, DF, BRASIL, 08-02-2024: Federal police officers leave the building where the headquarters of the Liberal Party (PL) is located. (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress, PODER) - Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress



In the case files, the misinformation combat body of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) spontaneously raised supposed threats to the democratic regime and the electoral process and handed the results to the judge for his impartial decision, as is imagined in the democratic rule of law. In practice, the supposed threats were sniffed out by the magistrate himself.



Outside the case files, he secretly and informally ordered the production of reports. Hours later, he then took, this time within the case files, restrictive measures based on the same reports he had commissioned.

"This is an official letter sent by the Special Advisory on Disinformation Intelligence Unit of the Superior Electoral Court," wrote Moraes, for example, in one of his decisions.



However, the messages revealed by Fabio Serapião and Glenn Greenwald show that it was something else.

It's as if Moraes were writing: based on the evidence collected by myself and immediately condemned by myself, I decide.



The messages exchanged between his aides at the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) expose Moraes as an investigator, accuser, and judge all at once—a role that represents an evolution of what had already been attributed to him in the controversial fake news inquiry.

Rivers and oceans of legal and layman's words will be spent to assess the legality or not of these actions. The necessity or not, the effectiveness or not.



One thing is undeniable: the authors of the model themselves knew they were trampling on the rules. If it were different, everything would be done in the open, as all correct things are done.

Do exceptional environments permit exceptional measures?



Would the rupture or threat of rupture of the much-touted four lines of the Constitution by the Bolsonarist side allow the same to occur on the legalistic side? Would the inaction of the Attorney General's Office represent an aggravating factor at what level?



Would the four lines of the Constitution—not the one imagined by Bolsonarist delusion, but the real Constitution—be sufficient to contain the coup-driven aggressions?

A horde destroyed the headquarters of the three branches of government on January 8, 2023, with the presence of many people in yellow shirts who dreamed of the Armed Forces' adherence to, amid the chaos, consecrate a new military coup in Brazil.



Investigations indicate that before this, Jair Bolsonaro himself and some of his aides dreamed, worked on, and drafted documents and consultations in this direction. In the direction of the coup.

The revelation of messages from Alexandre de Moraes' aides sheds sunlight on a model upon which history, as always, will pass judgment. Without simulations.