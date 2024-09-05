Analysis: Ukraine War X Brazil Crisis Could Affect Musk's Power Over the Military

São Paulo

Starlink's retreat in the dispute between Elon Musk and Alexandre de Moraes signals a new development in the once seemingly unstoppable rise of the controversial billionaire as the principal behind-the-scenes figure in one of the world's most important sectors: defense. His business with the Brazilian military is minimal: 15 antennas donated to support Army operations and five contracts totaling R$ 239,000 ($ 43,000) with the Navy. Bigger deals are on the horizon.

The most notable one is a bid opened by the Army for a still modest R$ 5.1 million ($ 895,000) to expand operations in the Amazon, a vast region where 90% of cities use Musk’s satellite internet coverage. The key aspect is not the money, but the modus operandi.

Through his endless technical and financial capabilities, Musk offers the full package: he produces the rocket and satellite, then launches them into orbit at a competitive cost. Beyond the commercial aspects of this entrepreneurial and technical triumph, problems are beginning to arise. While Starlink’s thousands of satellites help Brazilian riverside communities access the internet, they are also used for much more complex purposes.