Friendly Fire

The smoky sky over São Paulo in recent weeks has intensified residents' concern about the fires in the Amazon. Among the challenges in addressing this issue is one related to the actions of environmental groups from developed nations, which is less known to the public. To understand this, some preliminary considerations are needed.

The fires are a direct and indirect consequence of deforestation in the Amazon. Directly, because land grabbers who illegally occupy public lands in the region resort to burning after deforestation to "clear" the area for livestock. Indirectly, because Amazon deforestation has reduced the flow of the "flying rivers": the vapor carried by winds from the region to the Midwest and Southeast, which significantly contributes to rainfall in those areas. Drought creates conditions favorable for the rapid spread of fire hotspots, severely hindering fire control, regardless of whether the fire is accidental or criminal.

An aerial image of a burned area shows smoke rising from various parts. The ground is light brown, and in the background, there is dense green vegetation, indicating the presence of forest. Smoke spreads through the air, creating a polluted atmosphere.

Amazon deforestation triggers a series of events culminating in the dramatic transformation of flying rivers into ducts of smoke and soot that have covered much of the Southeast and even the South of the country. Reducing deforestation, responsible for 46% of greenhouse gas emissions in Brazil, is the main priority of our climate agenda.

For measures to combat deforestation to have lasting effects, they cannot be limited to the enforcement of environmental laws through command-and-control operations. It will be necessary, above all, to ensure that maintaining the forest standing provides better living conditions for the local population than those offered by its destruction, such as illegal mining, land grabbing, and agriculture on illegally deforested lands.

At this point, we can explain the statement in the first paragraph.

One of the main sources of funding to address deforestation is the sale of carbon credits resulting from the restoration of degraded areas and forest conservation. The resources obtained are transferred to the local population through taxes, investments in bioeconomy, and other channels, providing the necessary incentive to abandon activities that destroy the forest in favor of those that preserve it.

While Brazil procrastinates on the approval and development of its domestic carbon market, developed countries are conducting a campaign to discredit carbon credits from conservation (known as REDD+) and forest recovery.

This campaign can be identified in articles such as: "The Imminent Land Grab in Africa for Carbon Credits" (Financial Times, December 2023) or "How 'Carbon Cowboys' Are Profiting in Protected Areas of the Amazon" (The Washington Post, July 2024); or even "Analysis Shows Over 90% of Tropical Forest Carbon Credits Issued by the Largest Certifier Are Worthless" (The Guardian, January 2023). The latter is particularly revealing, as The Guardian is known for its environmental concern.

This is just a sample; there have been several articles of a similar nature. It is not the place here to discuss the merits of the analyses and accusations in each case; what stands out is the recurrence of the issue in major newspapers, while articles praising successful projects are rare.

"An upright turtle on a tree is either a flood or a person's hand," says popular wisdom. In this case, the hand seems to belong to environmental groups from developed countries: people who are genuinely concerned and engaged in combating global warming and who exert significant influence over climate discussions.

If there was any remaining doubt, it was dispelled by the episode involving the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), an internationally renowned organization that validates and approves emission reduction targets proposed by companies worldwide. In April of this year, an official statement favoring the expansion of carbon credit use to offset emissions led to criticism from scientists and NGOs, accusing the organization of promoting "greenwashing." This movement culminated in the demand for the resignation of the SBTi president by the organization’s own team, which eventually occurred.

The reason environmentalists from developed countries oppose carbon emission offsetting is noble; they do not want their industrial, energy, and transportation companies to take the "easy way out" by buying carbon credits instead of working on reducing their own emissions. However, by attacking emission offsets, they undermine the viability of protecting tropical forests, producing the opposite effect since there are no borders in the atmosphere. This is the so-called "friendly fire."

Situations where different actors sharing the same ultimate goal end up compromising its achievement due to minor interests are not rare. Anyone with business experience knows the importance of managing conflicts of interest between executives or departments, which end up diverting the company from its purpose. In these cases, it is up to the company leader to promote a policy of incentives and rules that align the interests of the various actors.

In the case of carbon credit offsetting, this does not seem too difficult. One alternative, for example, would be setting a maximum percentage of emissions that industrial companies could offset with carbon credits. On one hand, this creates a clear limit for the practice, and on the other hand, it ensures the existence of a market for carbon credits, which is crucial for forest conservation.

The world does not have a single leadership, like most companies, but there are international forums where these issues are discussed. Brazil could lead diplomatically by forming a coalition of countries with tropical forests towards a global agreement that ensures the market for their carbon credits. COP30 in Belém, called the Nature COP, would be the ideal stage for announcing this agreement.