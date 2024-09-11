Where There's Smoke, There's Fire and a Lack of Urgency

With 60% of the territory shrouded in smoke from fires and forest fires, Brazil is facing an environmental crisis no less impactful than the floods in Rio Grande do Sul. However, both the government and society react lethargically to the disaster.

From the beginning of the year until Sunday (8), the country had 165,000 fire hotspots recorded by satellite, 82% of them in the Amazon and the Cerrado. Winds carry the smoke from vegetation burning to the South and Southeast, overloading health services with cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome, risking the lives of children and the elderly.

A day will come when additional deaths from the perfect storm of record fires and drought will be tallied, but this is not necessary to gauge the disaster. Amazonian rivers are drying up, isolating riverside dwellers; airports and ports are closing; classes are being suspended; accidents multiply on roads under reduced visibility.

The exacerbation of climate change under global warming creates challenges that go beyond previous parameters for distinguishing natural variability from threatening anomalies, requiring more decisive action in the face of extreme events.

With Marina Silva at the Ministry of the Environment, the Federal Government increased the number of Ibama firefighters from 2,109 to 2,255 since the 2023 fire season, but reduced the ICMBio’s team from 1,415 to 981.

Deforestation in the Amazon has decreased and only stalled in the cerrado, with the additional problem that in the first biome, forest fires are now occurring where fire previously did not spread. A more visible contrast was expected—beyond mere rhetoric—with the setbacks sponsored by Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Even more modern sectors of agribusiness, although they accept the thesis that it is not necessary to clear forests to increase harvests, by improving productivity and recovering degraded pastures, question the official goal of eliminating illegal or legal deforestation by 2030.

In a letter dated September 2 to the Ministry of the Environment, 13 sector entities point out that even illegal deforestation is not being addressed.

Congress barely reacts to the scourge. It is true that legislation on fire management was approved, but only after six years of deliberation and three years of devastating fires. The agribusiness sector remains active in the anti-environmental agenda. It cut Ibama’s funding for firefighting, which was later restored by extraordinary credits. It blocked the creation of a climate authority proposed by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In the Gaucho tragedy, everyone came together for reconstruction. Lula visited the state and surrounded himself with ministers to present decisive measures to address the crisis, with support from the Legislature and the Judiciary.

Plans, goals, and coordination are lacking in the public sector. It is up to the government of a country on fire to lead the mobilization to extinguish them today and prevent such recklessness from recurring in the future.