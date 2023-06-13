Lisboa

Symbol of the struggle of Brazilian scientists against international trafficking of fossils, the dinosaur Ubirajara jubatus –which spent almost three decades in Germany after being illegally removed from Brazil– was given a special ceremony to mark its repatriation and return to its region of origin.

BRASILIA, DF, BRASIL, 12-06-2023: Brazilian government presents fossil returned by Germany (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress, PODER) - Folhapress

The return to Brazil took place after an unprecedented mobilization of national paleontologists, who used social networks as an instrument of pressure.

The #UbirajaraBelongsToBR campaign also had great repercussions abroad and gave visibility to the damage caused by irregular trade in Brazilian fossil heritage.

Held in Brasília, the fossil repatriation event was led by the Minister of Science, Luciana Santos, and included representatives of the German government and the governor of Ceará, Elmano de Freitas. The event was broadcast over the internet and through the official channels of the federal government.

The institution chosen to receive the dinosaur was the Plácido Cidade Nuvens Paleontology Museum, which belongs to Urca, Ceará.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language