Balneário Camboriú (SC)

A stretch of Central beach, in Balneário Camboriú (Santa Catarina), whose strip of sand was expanded 18 months ago, has "shrunk" by 70 meters since the work was completed.

Extended stretch of beach at Balneário Camboriú 'shrinks' 70 meters - Hygino Vasconcellos/Folhapress

The situation was already expected and is being monitored by the city hall, according to the civil engineer and inspector of the construction project Rubens Spernau.

The retreat has been registered in a stretch of 200 meters in length, which corresponds to 3.4% of the beach, which is 5.8 kilometers long.

When the work was completed, this stretch had an area of 180 meters, from the boardwalk to the seawater. Now it measures 110 meters.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language