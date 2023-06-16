Over 6,000 Fishermen in Pará Request Compensation for Hydroelectric Plant

Manaus

The Belo Monte hydroelectric power plant's impact on fishing on the Xingu River, in Pará, could be four times stronger than that admitted by the company responsible for the undertaking.

A general view of the Belo Monte Dam in Para, Brazil, July 15, 2021. To match Special Report GLOBAL-PANDEMICS/BATS-SPREAD REUTERS/Bruno Kelly - REUTERS

Norte Energia, which is responsible for operating the plant, sent a document to Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) in which it informs that it has received 3,909 additional requests for compensation from fishermen in the region. The letter is dated March 2023.

The number of requests has reached 6,015, according to Ibama. Until then, the operator of Belo Monte had committed to pay compensation of R$ 20,000 to 1,976 fishermen.

The company started doing what it calls case studies, with analysis that even include a questionnaire "containing issues and cultural aspects of local fishing." If the requests are validated, the number of fishermen entitled to compensation will reach 7,991.

The payment of compensation to thousands of workers who were left without anything to fish in the Xingu River, with the start of the plant's operation, was a recommendation by Ibama in the course of the process that analyzes the request for renewal of the hydroelectric operating license.

Belo Monte has been operating with an expired license since November 25, 2021.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language