Brazilians take advantage of a loophole to import legalized marijuana for recreational use

Brasília

While the Federal Supreme Court does reach a decision on the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use, a parallel market of "legalized marijuana" for recreational use has developed in the country.

The practice takes place through a loophole in the Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) rule, which has allowed the importing of marijuana flowers for medicinal purposes.

With the aim of testing the import process, and carrying a medical prescription for medicinal use, Folha's report obtained permission from Anvisa to import the flower, in addition to CBD oil (cannabidiol), a substance found in the herb and which has been used therapeutically.

Imported marijuana flowers with authorization from Anvisa. - Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress

The whole process, from the moment of consultation followed by the Anvisa authorization, purchase, the arrival of the product in Brazil, release from the agency, and delivery to the destination address, took less than 30 days.

This type of importation is legal, as long as it is for medicinal purposes – which is the case of the acquisition made by the reporter, for the treatment of anxiety.

There are reports recognized by Anvisa, however, that recreational users have obtained the product by simulating a medical need.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language