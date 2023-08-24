94% of Brazilians Support Tax Increase for Products that Are Harmful to Health

São Paulo

Nine out of ten Brazilians (94%) support the increase in taxes for products that are harmful to health, such as cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, and ultra-processed foods, and to the environment, a recurring theme in discussions surrounding Tax Reform.

The majority of the population (73%) is also in favor of the amount collected with the higher taxation of these products going to the SUS (Public Unified Health System). The conclusion is from a Datafolha survey on the taxation of products harmful to health.

The survey showed that, for 79% of respondents, cigarettes and other tobacco products should have higher taxes. The percentage of those who defend the same for alcoholic beverages is 71%.

The results were presented at a public hearing at the Commission on Human Rights and Participatory Legislation, in the Senate.

Translated by Cassy Dias

