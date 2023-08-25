Almost Half of Brazil's Sewage Is Dumped into Nature without Being Treated

São Paulo

Only 51.2% of all water that is consumed in Brazil today receives proper sanitary treatment. The rest, almost half of the total volume, is discharged into nature in the form of sewage.

This means that every day, more than 5,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools filled with sanitary waste are dumped into the country's rivers and seas, contaminating beaches, polluting urban areas, and inflicting diseases on the population.

This is what data from the federal government's SNIS (National Information System on Sanitation) show, collected by the Tracta Brasil Institute.

Since 2021, the organization has maintained a "sewage meter" on its website, a tool inspired by the tax meter that updates the amount of untreated waste in Brazil.

From the beginning of the year until this Thursday (24), a volume of sewage equivalent to 1,257,238 Olympic swimming pools was dumped into nature.

According to the SNIS, the country has 92 million people without connection to sewage networks – around 42% of the population.

