Brasília

Minister Maria Angela Ikeda, director of the environment department of Itamaraty ( Ministry of Foreign Affairs), said this Tuesday (1st) that the goal of the Amazon Summit will be to establish a common deforestation goals for the countries of ACTO (Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization).

Amazon Summit will seek common deforestation target for countries, says Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Getty Images

The event takes place on the 8th and 9th of August, in Belém, capital of the estate of Pará, with representatives from the eight countries that have the biome in their territories, in addition to other guests. At the end of the event, a joint treaty will be signed. "With regard to deforestation, there is indeed an intention on the part of the countries to reach common targets [for the treaty]", stated Ikeda.

She pondered that there are different positions on the subject, as there are countries with their own targets to reach zero deforestation, while others do not. "We are hosts of this summit, we listen carefully the position of each country in this respect", she stated. "[We have an] ideal goal of reaching zero deforestation in the region, which I think would be in everyone's interest." Zero deforestation has already been defended by President Lula (PT) on several occasions, but there is still no consensus among the Amazonian countries. The treaty is still under development.

Translated by Cassy Dias

