BNDES Is Devoloping a Plan for Reforestation of the Amazon

Rio de Janeiro

The president of the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadante, said this Tuesday (29) that the bank is studying a program to encourage the reforestation of up to 50 million hectares in the Amazon. He suggested that the plan is part of an "ambitious proposal" for Brazil to be the first among major economies to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions.

The deadline and conditions for reforestation, he said, are still being studied. Mercadante participated in an event promoted by Thinking 20, the academic engagement branch of the G20, the group that brings together the 20 largest world economies, which will be chaired by Brazil in 2024.

"Both at the G20 and at the COP [30, the UN conference to be held in Belém] and at the UN [United Nations] assembly, Brazil needs to present an ambitious proposal. We must strive to be the first country to present zero emissions among the G20 countries," he said.

