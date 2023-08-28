Child Mourning Clinic in São Paulo Helps Children Overcome Family Loss

São Paulo

The infant and youth mourning outpatient clinic within the Proalu (Mourning Handling Program), of Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo), assists children and adolescents who have experienced loss in the family.

SÃO PAULO / SÃO PAULO / BRASIL -08 /08/23 - Toys, books, and games used by psychologists as supportive materials in children's counseling sessions. ( Foto: Karime Xavier / Folhapress) . - Folhapress

A group of volunteer psychologists and psychiatrists uses books, emotional games, recreational games, and conversations to help children understand and accommodate the feelings generated by the death of people close to them, such as father, mother, siblings, and grandparents.

According to psychologist Samantha Mucci, coordinator of Proalu, the number of bereaved children and adolescents has also grown a lot and in 2022, it was necessary to create an in-person outpatient clinic just for them. Professionals are volunteers.

A third of the demands are still directly or indirectly linked to the pandemic. In addition to COVID-19, there are also mourning deaths from undiagnosed cancer during the health crisis or suicide caused by depression. Children bereaved by the violent death of their parents are also common.

Translated by Cassy Dias

