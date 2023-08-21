Datafolha: One-third of Brazilians Report Anxiety, Sleep, and Eating Problems

São Paulo

Three out of ten Brazilians feel anxious and have problems sleeping and eating always or often. A quarter has expressed little interest or pleasure in doing things, and a fifth reported difficulty with attention or concentration.

Even so, only 7% of the population evaluates their personal mental health as bad or terrible, with the age group between 16 and 24 years old being the most dissatisfied (13%). In general, 70% of Brazilians consider their mental health to be excellent or good, and 23% consider it to be fair. The data were measured in a survey by Datafolha, carried out from July 31st to August 7th.

2,534 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in 169 municipalities. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points. The Brazilian population aged 16 and over is estimated at 158 million people, according to the 2022 Census.

There is a clear dissonance between reported symptoms, which denote problems with mental health, and how people assess their general emotional state. While only 5% of men and 9% of women consider their personal mental health to be bad or very bad, 23% and 38%, respectively, feel anxious always or often. Among women, 27% had already been diagnosed with anxiety and 20% with depression, double the rate recorded among men (14% and 10%, respectively).

Translated by Cassy Dias

