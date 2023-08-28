Endangered Sharks and Rays Sold in The Largest Market in the Amazon

Belém

Around the Ver-O-Peso market (public street market), in Belém, dogfish and sharks can be found on the stalls. Unlike other fish exposed there, these have their heads and fins severed.

Belem, PA. 23/05/2023. Endangered sharks sold in the largest market in Belem. ( Foto: Lalo de Almeida/ Folhapress )

A genetic sequencing analysis of the fish on offer reveals that it is a species known as the olive shark or soft shark (Carcharhinus porosus), considered critically endangered in the ICMBio Fauna Extinction Risk Assessment (Chico Mendes Institute of Biodiversity).

It is in this incidental way that Brazil authorizes shark fishing, but in situations where the captured species is threatened with extinction, the activity becomes prohibited.

Folha, during a visit to Ver-o-Peso in May, collected 11 samples of fish sold as dogfish or similar. Of these, 9 were critically endangered species, according to an analysis carried out in the laboratory at the request of the report.

In June of this year, a joint action by the Federal Police and Ibama seized more than 28 tons of shark fins in Santa Catarina. And, in July, Segup (Department of Public Security and Social Defense) of Pará found more than 50 kg of shark fins valued at R$ 239,000. The destination was Asia.

