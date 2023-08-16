Health Professionals and Residents Bring Palliative Care to Patients in Brazilian Favelas

Rio de Janeiro

A network of volunteers composed of health professionals and residents of favelas has provided palliative care to patients at the end of their lives, many of whom have been living in complete social abandonment.

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ, BRASIL, 04-08-2023: Health professionals and residents take palliative care to favelas (Foto: Eduardo Anizelli/ Folhapress, CIÊNCIA, SAÚDE E EQUILÍBRIO) - Folhapress

The Compassionate Communities, as they are called, already exist in favelas such as Rocinha and Morro do Vidigal, in Rio de Janeiro, Cabana do Pai Tomás, in Belo Horizonte (Minas Gerais), and on the outskirts of Goiânia (Goiás). It is also in the process of being implemented in Paraisópolis, a community in the south zone of São Paulo. The concept stems from the principle that society itself can be the great engine of change, and that compassion is an essential element for this. The project relies on donations and partnerships with the public health network.

In general, they are patients with serious and incurable diseases, such as advanced cancer and Alzheimer's. With the worsening of the clinical condition and the impossibility of locomotion, since they live in places of difficult access, many stop attending health services and do not receive home care.

Translated by Cassy Dias

