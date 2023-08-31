Lack of Standardization Makes it Difficult to Validate Truly Green Businesses in Brazil

São Paulo

The lack of standardization to define what a "green" (environmentally sustainable) enterprise is has worried investors whose goals are to allocate resources to this type of operation.

Today, investments that advertise themselves as green and sustainable are certified by private consulting firms that have their own non-uniform criteria.

The need to have more solid criteria to define which portfolios and investment funds actually follow ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) aspects has been one of the main agendas at meetings of businessmen and investors committed to the environmental issue, including the federal government.

One example is the most recently launched sustainable investment fund in the country, according to Anbima (Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities). It was created by the management company SulAmérica, in partnership with the bank Itaú, in March and, in order to obtain the "sustainable" label, it had to send documents to Anbima to support the classification. From then on, the association has analyzed the papers and certified the arguments.

This information from SulAmérica, however, is based on a report commissioned from KPMG, a private consultancy that classifies companies according to ESG practices. According to KPMG, the survey is carried out by analyzing public information from sustainability reports, reference forms, governance and investor relation documents from companies in 11 sectors of the economy.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language