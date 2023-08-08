Lula Advocates Preserving the Amazon for Science and Prosperity, Not Just as a Sanctuary

Santarém (PA) and Salvador

On Monday (7), President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated in Santarém (PA) that the Amazon should not be treated solely as a sanctuary, but rather preserved to generate science and prosperity for the people living in the region.

Santarem,PA 07.08.2023 President Lula Visits Santarém Foto: Ricardo Stuckert

"The Amazon is not just the canopy of trees, nor just the rivers. Millions of Amazonians live there, wanting to live well, work, eat, have what they produce, and also to preserve—not as a sanctuary, but as a source of global scientific learning, so that we can find a way to preserve while making money, enabling the people to live with dignity," he said.

Lula will participate in the Amazon Summit, which will bring together leaders from the eight Amazon countries on August 8th and 9th, along with representatives from nations that possess large tropical forests (Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Indonesia).

According to the President, the goal of the summit is to prepare a proposal that showcases the desires of the Amazon countries to the world.

Translated by Cassy Dias

