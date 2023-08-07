Lula's Government Keeps Bolsonaro's Pace in Release of Pesticides

Brasília

The releases of pesticides in the Lula government maintained, in the first semester, the same volume as the first months of the Jair Bolsonaro administration and surpassed that of the other PT mandates.

Until mid-July, 231 registrations were made by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply.

Approvals follow rules set by a decree edited by Bolsonaro in 2021 to speed up the procedures for this type of permission.

The procedure is questioned by experts, who see risks to health and to the environment, and defended by producers, for whom these are more modern and less harmful products.

The Bolsonaro government set successive records in the release of pesticides. There were 475 approvals in 2019, 493 in 2020, 562 in 2021 and 652 last year.

Under the PT administration, the previous peak occurred in 2008, when there were 202 endorsements in the year. Of the 231 approved pesticides, 17 use new active ingredients.

Translated by Cassy Dias

