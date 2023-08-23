Records of Self-Harm and Suicide Attempts Among Youth Rise in São Paulo

São Paulo

Every day the city of São Paulo accounts for an average of ten cases of self-harm and suicide attempts among children and young people up to 19 years old.

The data correspond to the records of the first six months of 2023 and sets off an alert, as it repeats the increase in these types of cases in recent years.

In total, there were 1,863 occurrences, according to information from public and private health networks gathered by the Municipal Health Department.

This amount exceeds by 82% the one verified in the first half of 2019, before the pandemic, when 1,025 cases were accounted for.

The increase is also confirmed by annual data. In all of 2019, episodes totaled 2,609. In 2022, there were 3,823, 46.5% more.

But what is driving children and teenagers to attempt suicide?

The answer, experts say, involves psychological, family, social, and economic issues and demands a level of care that is currently lacking in the country.

"Childhood suicide is a multifactorial and highly complex public health problem. It is not a problem of one single individual or a certain family", says psychologist Daniela Prestes.

