Twins Joined at the Head Separated after 4 Surgeries in Brazil

Siamese twins Allana and Mariah, 2 years and 8 months old, were separated after 25 hours of surgery that ended at 8 am this Sunday (20) at HC (Hospital das Clínicas) in Ribeirão Preto (313 km from São Paulo capital).

SAO JOSÉ DO RIO PRETO , SP , , BRASIL , Siamese twins Allana and Mariah. Credito Divulgação / HC de Ribeirão Preto - Divulgação

It was the fourth surgery that the children underwent, in a routine that began in August last year. The final surgery was supposed to take place on July 29, but the girls developed a fever and the procedure was postponed.

The twins are recovering in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the HC Criança ( Children's hospital), under the care of the medical team and their parents.

This Saturday (19), when the surgery began, the medical teams, composed of 50 professionals from areas such as pediatric neurosurgery, plastic surgery, pediatrics, radiology and nursing, worked on the dissection of about 25% of the remaining blood vessels.

According to the Hospital, the remaining 75% had already been separated in the three neurosurgeries that the girls had previously undergone.

Translated by Cassy Dias

