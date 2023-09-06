Amazon Region Joins Spirituality and Tourism on River Banks in Acre

CRUZEIRO DO SUL (AC)

On the banks of the Croa River, 635 km from Rio Branco, the capital of the state of Acre, a short, black-haired woman dressed in a brown tunic welcomes a group of 100 people who have just got off their boats.

"Welcome. My name is Cíntia Flores", she says, offering a hug to everyone who arrives on dry land.

The 48-year-old Peruvian has lived in the riverside region of Cruzeiro do Sul, the second-largest municipality in the state, for 15 years. In Brazil, she has lived for over 30 years, since she fled the abuse she suffered from her stepfather in her home country.

CRUZEIRO DO SUL. AC - 30/7/2023 - Cíntia Flores. (FOTO: Paola Ferreira Rosa/Folhapress, TUR) - Folhapress

Today, she owns an Inn and is a spiritual guide for people in the Amazon region. Together with the local community, she has been developing ecological tourism in the vicinity of the Croa River.

The way to this quiet location is traveled by boat, after covering 22 kilometers overland along the BR-364 (Highway), leaving the center of Cruzeiro do Sul.

Arriving at the river bank, it is possible to pay for the water transfer or take a boat trip along the river. Each visitor pays, on average, R$ 15 for the journey on the boats, guided by local residents.

In addition to the spring waters, covered with small flowers and lily pads, there are centenary trees in the region.

The growth of tourist activity in the area has aroused the interest of the state, which has increased its investment in infrastructure. The road that leads to Croa is paved, and since the end of 2022, wifi has been available in the region.

Translated by Cassy Dias

