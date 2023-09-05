Ayahuasca Renews Traditions of The Xingu Indigenous People

São Paulo

"The medicine [ayahuasca] belongs to our maker, who left this plant so that we could have a connection with him. We heard that from our grandparents," said Areaki in the Yudjá language.

The translation into Portuguese was done by her husband, Karin, a teacher from the Tubatuba village, in the Xingu Indigenous Park (MT), where three hundred people of the Yudjá ethnic group, also known as Jurunas, live.

Xingu Indigenous Territory, MT. 05/08/2023. ( Foto: Lalo de Almeida/ Folhapress )

"It is very big," continued the woman. "It makes contact with the world of spirits, it takes us to places we don't know. It sees everything. The Xingu is the heart of the world, we are preserving it for the world to breathe, not just for us. The strength of the forest protects many people, also in other countries."

The meeting on August 5 was an initiative of the Forestry Nucleus of the União do Vegetal (UDV) Beneficent Spiritist Center, in Alta Floresta (MT). Young men and women linked to the ayahuasca religion filled a minibus to reach the largest village of the Yudjá people and make contact with young men and women who, like them, drink the tea.

The park has 28 thousand km2. More than 8,000 indigenous people of 16 ethnic groups live there, and the yudjá are known as expert canoeists, the "owners of the river".

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language