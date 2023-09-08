Smoke from Amazon Fires Shrouds Manaus and Southern Amazon Cities

Manaus

In just five days of September, the state of Amazonas recorded almost half (47.7%) of the total number of hot spots for the entire month of August, according to data from Inpe (National Institute for Space Research). The largest state in territorial extension, considered the most preserved in the Amazon, is responsible for 32.3% (2,616) of all fire records in the country at the beginning of this month.

MANAUS,AM,05.09.2023:INCÊNDIOS-RODOVIA-AM-070 - Firefighters attempt to extinguish a wildfire in a vegetation area, on the banks of the AM-070 highway. (Foto: Edmar Barros/Futura Press/Folhapress)

The acceleration in hot spots occurs in a period of dry rivers and high temperatures and concerns municipal environment secretaries heard by Folha, who report a lack of adequate structure and support from the state and federal governments to deal with the risk of the problem getting worse. Last year, the state had its worst September (8,659 outbreaks) in the historical series of fire records by INPE, which began in 1998.

The state advanced in the ranking of hot spots during the Bolsonaro government (PL) and in the first term of Bolsonarist governor Wilson Lima (União Brasil). In recent days, the smoke generated by the fires has reached rural and urban areas of cities in the metropolitan region of Manaus, the arc of deforestation in the south of the state, the surroundings of the BR-319 ( highway), and the upper and middle Solimões.

The water for firefighting comes from the rivers and lakes themselves and, in general, is loaded into tank cars or improvised trucks with tanks, according to the secretary of Environment of Maués (AM), Jane Crespo, who coordinates the Forum of Environment Departments of the State of Amazonas. The concern is that the ebb will jeopardize firefighting.

Translated by Cassy Dias

