2023 Was the Hottest Year ever Recorded in Brazil

São Paulo

The year 2023 was the hottest ever recorded in Brazil, according to Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology). According to the official weather forecast agency in the country, last year's average reached 24.92°C, surpassing 2015 and 2019.

Brazil's temperature average is 24.23°C, according to the historical series of the institute, which began in 1961.

Also last year, the country recorded its historical maximum temperature of 44.8°C in Araçuaí, Minas Gerais. This record was reached in November, on the last day of the eighth heatwave to hit Brazil in 2023.

The past year was marked by extreme rainfall, such as in São Sebastião, on the northern coast of São Paulo, historic droughts in the Amazon, and successive heatwaves that may set the tone for the summer in parts of the country this year.

However, the situation is not limited to Brazil. The Copernicus Observatory of the European Space Agency stated that 2023 was the hottest year since the beginning of the historical series in 1850.

