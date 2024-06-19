A Commission Will Analyze the Anti-abortion Bill for Rape at the Request of the President of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies

Brasília

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, stated that he will create a "representative commission" to analyze the merits of the Anti-abortion Bill for Rape.

"The college of leaders decided to debate this issue broadly in the second semester, with the formation of a representative commission. We will only address this after the recess, to handle this issue with broad debate. Without haste and without any kind of rush," said Lira.

BRASILIA, DF, BRASIL - 18/06/2024: Lira announces a 'representative commission' to analyze the Anti-abortion Bill for Rape(FOTO: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress, FOLHA) - Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress

The decision comes after pressure from segments of society, who expressed opposition to the bill, undermining the support of centrist and right-wing party lawmakers for the text.

Last week, deputies approved in a lightning vote the urgency request for a bill that amends the Penal Code to increase the penalty for those who perform abortions when there is fetal viability, presumed after 22 weeks of gestation. The idea is to equate the punishment to that of simple homicide.

