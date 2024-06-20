Crisis with Layoffs at Brazilian Meteorology Institute Threatens Weather Forecasting

Rio de Janeiro

Amid the advances of climate change, the lack of resources at the Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) led to the dismissal of 40 of its 208 outsourced professionals, including meteorologists and other specialists who work in weather forecasting, according to employees of the agency.

SÃO PAULO, SP, 22.09.2023 - Barometer of Inmet at Mirante de Santana, in the Northern Zone (Foto: Danilo Verpa/Folhapress, COTIDIANO) - Danilo Verpa/Folhapress

The dismissal threatens the collection of meteorological information and may affect the fight against climate catastrophes, such as the rains that hit Rio Grande do Sul.

There, only two meteorologists remain to do the weather forecasting for the entire state.

The contract for the outsourced professionals was made through a partnership between the Federal University of Lavras and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, through Fundecc (Foundation for Scientific and Cultural Development).

In a note, Fundecc states that the prior notice sent to the outsourced professionals was due to a delay in the transfer of financial resources.

According to the institution, part of the budget was sent last week, which allowed the retention of some of the professionals.

