Amazon Sees Record Fires in Two Decades; Firefighters Prepare for Extreme Drought

Santarém (PA)

The battle against fires in the Amazon seems endless for those who have been on the front lines for years, such as the volunteers of the Alter Brigade—named after the district of Alter do Chão, in Santarém (PA). They faced an increase in wildfires in the Lower Tapajós region, in western Pará, in 2023, alongside a national task force.

Cicatriz do fogo na floresta durante período de seca severa na região da amazônia - Reprodução/Brigada de Alter

Now, they are preparing for another challenging year. During last year's historic drought, flames spread through native vegetation even in areas not associated with deforestation—historically, the problems have gone hand in hand, as fire is used to clear land after tree felling. To make combating the fires even more difficult, the region's rivers reached record low levels, making indigenous and riverside villages inaccessible.

This year, the situation is likely to repeat—or even worsen. Considering the number of fire hotspots from January 1st to last Friday (26th), the Amazon is experiencing its worst fire scenario in two decades. The number (21,221) is the highest since 2005, according to the BDQueimadas program from Inpe (National Institute for Space Research).

Read the article in the original language