Brazilian Army Creates Manual and Adopts Therapy to Keep Military Personnel Away from Bets

João, a soldier and football fan, liked to make predictions on match results. Initially, his bets were for fun, and he got excited after winning a few times. However, as they became more frequent, he started losing more than winning and accumulated debt.

João is a hypothetical character, whose story is told in a booklet created by the Army to try to prevent online sports betting from turning soldiers and officers into indebted and psychologically troubled military personnel.

The guidance booklet "Prevention of Gambling Addiction" is published on the website of the Army's Personnel Assistance Directorate. Its content is also the subject of lectures given in more than 600 military organizations across the country.

Officers interviewed by the report say there is concern that gambling could reach extremes, such as inflating suicide statistics, or that the financial snowball created by losses in betting could lead the indebted to commit crimes, such as stealing a weapon in a barracks to be used as payment to a loan shark, for example.

