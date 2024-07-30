New Oropouche Lineage Coincides with Fever Outbreak in the Amazon

São Paulo

A study conducted by Brazilian researchers suggests that the emergence of a new lineage of the Oropouche virus (Orov) may be related to the outbreak of Oropouche fever in the Amazon region that has been occurring since 2022.

According to the researchers, 382 genomic analyses in patients revealed that the recent increase in cases coincides with the emergence of a new viral lineage that likely arose in the state between 2010 and 2014 and spread silently during the second half of the 2010s.

The paper, in an initial version for publication, was signed by researchers from Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Institute) and the central public health laboratories of Roraima, Amazonas, Rondônia, Acre, Paraná, among other institutes.

The Ministry of Health confirmed, this Thursday (25), two deaths from Oropouche fever, which occurred in Bahia. Until then, there were no records in the scientific literature of deaths from the disease.

In 2024, there have already been 7,236 cases in 16 states, according to the department.

Read the article in the original language