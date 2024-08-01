Lula Points Out Neglect of the Pantanal during a Visit to the Biome, which Faces Its Greatest Threat since 2020

Belo Horizonte and Corumbá (MS)

On his first trip to the Pantanal since the beginning of the current dry season, considered by the government the most severe in 70 years, President Lula (PT) flew over the areas affected by fires in the region of Corumbá (MS) this Wednesday (31).

CORUMBÁ , MS , 31.07.2024 , BRASIL , President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrives in Mato Grosso do Sul this Wednesday (31) to oversee the firefighting efforts in the Pantanal and to sign into law the bill regulating integrated fire management in Brazil. Credito Ricardo Stuckert - Ricardo Stuckert/PR

With 4,553 heat sources, the municipality is responsible for two-thirds (67.3%) of the total recorded during this period this year in the Pantanal, according to a bulletin released this Tuesday (30) by the Ministry of the Environment.

"A country that has a territory like the Pantanal and we don't take care of it. This country doesn't deserve the Pantanal, which is a heritage of humanity. Due to the diversity of things here," said the president after visiting the facilities of the Ibama PrevFogo brigade and the Civil Defense in the state.

"I was moved today, in the helicopter, seeing the fire and the firefighters trying to put it out. And seeing the unified work being done between all the federal entities," Lula said.

