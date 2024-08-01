New Strain of Oropouche Fever Replicates up to One Hundred Times More than the Original Virus

A study conducted by researchers from Fiocruz Amazon (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) and Unicamp (University of Campinas) indicates that a new variant of the virus that transmits Oropouche fever (Orov) replicated about a hundred times more in mammalian cells compared to the original strain.

The article, in its initial version for publication, also states that the new virus has the ability to evade the immunity of previously infected individuals, potentially allowing reinfection.

This greater replication efficiency may be related to the recent increase in incidence in the years 2023 and 2024. The variant was already described in an initial study published last week.

This year, Orov infections were identified in non-endemic areas across the five Brazilian regions. The disease is endemic in the North, where 83.2% of the infections occurred. In Bahia, the first two deaths from Oropouche fever in the world were confirmed.

