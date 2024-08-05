UNESCO Title Brings Hope to Strengthen Turtle Protection in Lençóis Maranhenses

São Paulo

Illegal fishing gear and pollution are the main enemies of endangered sea turtle species inhabiting the region of the Lençóis Maranhenses National Park — now recognized as a Natural World Heritage Site by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization).

Green Sea Turtle (Chelonia mydas) stranded on a beach in Lençóis Maranhenses National Park - Paula Santiago - 13.jul.2024/Projeto Queamar

Biologists report being concerned about a likely increase in tourism. At the same time, they hope that more investments will arise from the recognition, announced at the end of July, to reinforce people control and biodiversity protection.

According to the NGO World Heritage Watch, the title will boost and facilitate the reception of resources. For this, ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation), the managing body of the park, must submit projects to national and international institutions.

"With this title, I am optimistic that surveillance actions will improve and that we can achieve more satisfactory and conclusive research results," says Larissa Barreto, a biologist in the oceanography department at the Federal University of Maranhão.