Amazonas, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Mato Grosso Break Records of Carbon Emissions from Fires

MADRID

Favored by intense drought, the increase in forest fires in the Pantanal and Amazon has caused carbon emissions in these regions to soar in recent months, according to a new survey by the Copernicus Observatory, part of the European Union.

LABREA, AM, 04.09.2022. Piles of trees are burned in a deforested area alongside the Trans-Amazonian Highway (BR-230) in the stretch between Lábrea and Humaitá, in the South of Amazonas. (Foto: Lalo de Almeida/ Folhapress) - Lalo de Almeida/Folhapress

Even with data only up to September 3, the state of Amazonas has already broken the annual record for emissions from fires in the historical series, which began in 2003, with 23.2 megatons of carbon. The values of the last eight months have already surpassed the emissions of the previous record holder, 2022, which had 22.7 megatons. In the Pantanal, the states of Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul have already exceeded emissions recorded for the period from January to early September over the previous 21 years.

The Bolivian Pantanal has also been affected by fires. With three months remaining in the year, emissions related to forest fires in Bolivia have already made 2024 set the annual record in the Copernicus records.

"With the peak of the fire season still to come this month, the values will rise even more," said Mark Parrington, senior scientist at CAMS (Atmosphere Monitoring Service) of Copernicus.

The current fire season in South America was classified as "particularly notable" by the entity's latest report.

"Intense and widespread fires in Bolivia and Brazil, including the Pantanal region, which is home to the largest tropical wetland in the world. The region has been affected by severe fires since the last days of May and continued throughout much of June, July, and especially August," the document states.