'Day of Fire' in 2019 Remains Unpunished as Brazilian Farms Continue to Report Fires

Brasília

There were nearly 1,500 fire outbreaks, coordinated via WhatsApp, anticipated in a local newspaper, and alerted by authorities, in what was called the "Day of Fire" in 2019 in Pará. Satellite information, the Federal Police (PF), and Greenpeace show, however, that since then there has been no accountability for one of the most severe cases of intentional burning in the Amazon.

Satellite image shows fire hotspots at different times on the Bacuri farm in Pará. - Greenpeace

Besides the impunity, the scenario includes millions of reais in unpaid fines and recurrent fire records on the involved rural properties—whose owners still accessed special credit lines for agribusiness.

The "Day of Fire" was used by Environment Minister Marina Silva as a comparison to what happened in the state of São Paulo in August of this year. Marina and other authorities warned that in the São Paulo case, dozens of fires started on the same day and within a short time frame. The Tarcísio government estimates the damage at over R$1 billion. According to investigators, there is still no proof of orchestrated action or that any criminal faction, like the PCC (First Command of the Capital), is behind it. The difference, however, is that this year there have already been at least ten arrests.