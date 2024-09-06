Fires Make Air Unhealthy from North to South of Brazil

São Paulo

Residents of seven Brazilian capitals breathed unhealthy air this Thursday (5th), on yet another day when fires spread across the country due to the explosive combination of heat, drought, strong winds, and human action. Campo Grande, Cuiabá, Rio Branco, and Porto Velho had unhealthy air around 5 pm on Thursday, while in Belo Horizonte, Manaus, and Rio de Janeiro, the air was unhealthy for people in groups considered sensitive, such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory and cardiac conditions.

PORTO VELHO, RO. 02/09/2024. Residents fish under the Madeira River bridge in Porto Velho amid smoke from the fires that have covered the capital of Rondônia for days ( Foto: Lalo de Almeida/ Folhapress )

In addition to the capitals, cities in a large area stretching from the northwest to the southwest of the country, also reaching southeastern points, were affected.

Cacoal and Guajará-Mirim, in Rondônia, and Itaperuçu, in Paraná, had conditions considered dangerous, according to data gathered by Folha on the IQAir platform, a Swiss company that monitors air quality worldwide in real-time.

Despite showing moderate conditions, the air in the city of São Paulo was unhealthy in the Vila Carrão region (eastern zone), the same situation recorded in the municipality of Osasco, in the metropolitan area. In Mairiporã, also in Greater São Paulo, a large-scale fire hit the Cantareira State Park.

The number of cities in São Paulo state with fire outbreaks quadrupled in three days. On Monday (2nd), only Pedregulho, Jardinópolis, Dois Córregos, and São Simão had burning areas. By Thursday, however, the number had reached 16, dropping to 10 by the end of the afternoon, according to Civil Defense. In one of the regions most affected by the fires, state schools in Acre suspended classes due to the intensity of the smoke.