Floods in Rio Grande do Sul Uncover 10,000-Year-Old Archaeological Site

Vera Cruz (RS)

A crater opened by the flooding of the Jacuí River during the May floods in Rio Grande do Sul, in a rice plantation in Dona Francisca, 255 km from Porto Alegre, revealed an archaeological site with evidence of human occupation from 12,000 to 10,000 years ago.

Floods in RS reveal an archaeological site that could be over 10,000 years old - João Heitor Macedo

While walking through his farmland, the farmer Diogo Fernandez, 36, came across hundreds of fragments of flint stone and clay pots. Archaeologist João Heitor Macedo and historian Maria Medianeira Padoin conducted an emergency rescue of the pieces.

According to her, 130 flint stone fragments were found, among them several of chalcedony, and 469 ceramic fragments, some of the corrugated type and others with graphic designs and paintings. This indicates that over 12,000 to 10,000 years, the site was inhabited by at least two different cultures, the first of hunter-gatherers and the second, from 5,000 years ago, of ceramic horticulturists.