Lula Says the Country Was Not Prepared for Fires and Discusses Proposals

Brasília

President Lula (PT) stated this Tuesday (17th) that Brazil was not prepared to face the wildfires affecting different regions of the country. The president also suggested that the fire outbreaks could be the result of orchestrated actions. He mentioned sensing "opportunism" from some sectors trying to create confusion in the country. However, he did not describe which sectors nor did he provide any evidence about the alleged actions.

BRASÍLIA, DF, BRASIL - 17/09/2024: President Lula, alongside Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco, Speaker of the House of Representatives Arthur Lira, STF Justice Luis Roberto Barroso, and Environment Minister Marina Silva, among other authorities, participates in a meeting to address the climate emergency in Brazil. (FOTO: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress, FOLHA) - Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress

"The concrete fact is that it seems highly abnormal to me. Some things are as usual, commonplace, that catch fire. The drought is the worst in recent times, the heat too, and it's happening worldwide," declared the president. "But something also smells like opportunism to me, you know, from some sectors trying to create confusion in this country. What we want is authorization to investigate, to carry out inquiries, investigate, interrogate because, honestly, if people are committing this kind of crime, the law has to be fully enforced," he added.

Lula gathered heads of other government branches and other authorities at a meeting in the Palácio do Planalto to discuss a package of measures against wildfires and forest fires. The proposals include relaxing the Amazon Fund, new extraordinary credits, the restructuring of Civil Defense and firefighters, and the purchase of new firefighting planes. The announcement comes after STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Flávio Dino determined that expenses related to climate events should not be subject to the spending cap.

The Chief of Staff, Rui Costa, announced that the president will issue a Provisional Measure to open an extraordinary credit line of R$ 514 million ($ 94 million) to finance emergency measures to combat the wildfires.